Emirates to resume Hanoi – Dubai service on March 6

From February 28 to March 4, Noi Bai International Airport recorded 22 flight cancellations, disrupting the travel plans of around 4,600 passengers.

Emirates will resume normal operations on its Hanoi – Dubai route on March 6, with Flight EK395 scheduled to depart at 00:25.

emirates-20220819092118.jpg
Emirates aircraft (Photo: Reuters)

According to a notice from Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, Flight EK394 from Dubai to the Vietnamese capital landed at midday on March 4, carrying 427 passengers.

As of March 5, Turkish Airlines has likewise resumed normal operations for passenger and cargo flights to Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways continue to cancel flights from Hanoi to Doha and Abu Dhabi.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Emirates Hanoi – Dubai service Noi Bai International Airport

