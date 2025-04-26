High demand for historical tours as April 30, May 1 holidays approach

According to data from several travel companies by April 25 afternoon, the number of tourists booking tours to historical sites in Ho Chi Minh City as well as localities nationwide has sharply surged.

In addition to well-known destinations in Ho Chi Minh City, numerous island and sea tour packages to Phu Quoc, Con Dao and Nha Trang are being continuously launched for the 50th anniversary celebration holiday of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975- April 30, 2025).

According to Saigontourist Deputy General Director Doan Thi Thanh Tra, the company has stopped accepting group travelers early due to high demand.

Visitors from Ho Chi Minh City take part in a tour to Kim Quang Cave in the provice of Tay Ninh, one of the notable “red addresses” highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the region.

Other travel companies such as Vietravel and TST Tourist also confirmed that tours to “red addresses” (revolutionary relic sites) are extremely popular. The number of travelers is estimated to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent compared to the same period last year.

Thi Quoc Duy, a manager at BenThanh Tourist, informed that free walking tours for both domestic and international tourists in Ho Chi Minh City have been regularly implemented.

Meanwhile, CEO of TST Tourist Lai Minh Duy announced that all tours to revolutionary relic sites for the holiday are fully booked. Located about 70 kilometers from the center of Ho Chi Minh City, the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site has been bustling with visitors throughout April. It is estimated that the historical site welcomes between 5,000 to 7,000 visitors each day.

Recently, the film “Dia Dao: Mat Troi Trong Bong Toi" (Tunnels: Sun in the Dark) has indeed generated significant public attention upon its release, attracting the aspiration of more visitors to explore this site.

Additionally, a short film titled “50 Flashes” was released two days ago, and created a positive impact, contributing to introducing the Ho Chi Minh City tourism to both domestic and international travelers.

The tours to destinations in Tay Ninh and Con Dao are also one of the vibrant activities during the April 30 and May 1 holidays.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong