Helicopter sightseeing flights resume in Ho Chi Minh City

Vung Tau Airport hosted four sightseeing helicopter tours on March 11, marking the city’s first mass commercial flight service after nearly four years of suspension and offering passengers panoramic views from coastlines to urban centers.

At Vung Tau Airport in Tam Thang Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, four helicopter sightseeing tours took place yesterday, carrying 48 passengers.

The flight offers tourists panoramic views of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The service, operated by Southern Helicopter Company and organized by VinaGroup Travel, marked the city’s first mass commercial flights after nearly four years of suspension.

The program offers routes lasting from 15 to 60 minutes, showcasing panoramic views of Vung Tau, the Long Hai–Ho Tram coastal road, Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, and journeys from the coast into the heart of Ho Chi Minh City. Flights run at 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. from Friday to Sunday, with standard and VIP seating available. Helicopters such as the EC-155B1, Super Puma L2, AW189, and EC-225 are used, meeting all aviation safety standards. Ticket prices begin at VND2.9 million for a 15-minute flight, with longer routes priced higher.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan