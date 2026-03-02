Government orders safety inspection of tourist vessels on Ha Long Bay

The Government Office has issued a document conveying directives from Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh regarding the tourist boat fire incident that occurred on February 27 on Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh Province.

Government orders inspection of safety conditions of tourist vessels on Ha Long Bay.

Specifically, the Deputy Prime Minister requested the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province to direct relevant authorities to urgently investigate and clarify the cause of the fire and to strictly handle organizations and individuals found in violation of regulations on fire prevention and fighting, as well as inland waterway traffic safety.

Concurrently, authorities are required to conduct comprehensive inspections and reviews of the safety and technical conditions of all tourist vessels currently operating on Ha Long Bay; resolutely suspend the operation of vessels that fail to meet statutory safety standards; and report the results to the Prime Minister on March 3.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has been assigned to take the lead, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province, relevant ministries, agencies, and localities, in conducting an overall review and assessment of safety assurance in tourism activities, particularly waterway tourism. This includes examining compliance with safety regulations, service procedures for tourists, and propaganda and guidance efforts to ensure visitors adhere to safety measures. The ministry is also tasked with promptly proposing solutions to strengthen state management, enhance risk prevention, and raise awareness and responsibility among enterprises and tourists and to report to the Prime Minister before March 10.

Earlier, on the afternoon of February 27, the tourist vessel Signature QN-7269 caught fire near Co Cave on Ha Long Bay. The wooden-hulled vessel, with a capacity of 48 passengers, is owned by Ha Long Wonder International Tourism Joint Stock Company.

At the time of the incident, there were 41 people on board, including 28 foreign tourists from the United States, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Portugal; two Vietnamese tourists; and 11 crew members.

Upon detecting the incident, the captain and crew promptly evacuated all passengers safely from the vessel.

Quang Ninh Province subsequently coordinated with the vessel-owning enterprise to contact the embassies of countries whose citizens were on board in order to facilitate the reissuance of passports for those who lost their documents. The province also worked with the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to issue temporary travel documents at the earliest possible time, thereby enabling tourists to continue their stay in Vietnam or complete exit procedures in accordance with their wishes.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh