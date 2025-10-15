Travel

Tourism authority calls on businesses to develop tours to Autumn Fair 2025

SGGPO

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has issued an official notice calling on travel companies to develop tours to the 2025 Autumn Fair.

hoi-cho-1-380-2560.png

The Autumn Fair 2025 will be held from October 26 to November 4, operating daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the National Exhibition Center in Dong Anh, Hanoi. Visitors will enjoy free admission, ample parking facilities, and shuttle bus service on Route 34 connecting central Hanoi to the fairgrounds throughout the event.

The Autumn Fair 2025 has been dubbed a “mega fair” due to its unprecedented scale, featuring participation from over 2,500 domestic and international enterprises. The exhibition space is divided into five distinct zones showcasing key industrial, commercial, and service products; consumer goods; interior furnishings; construction materials; leading retail brands; specialty products from various localities; as well as goods bearing collective trademarks and geographical indications.

Mr. Nguyen Anh Duong, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, said that the fair is recognized not only as an opportunity to promote and showcase traditional craft products, tourism, and investment but also as a chance for Hanoi residents to directly participate, experience, and shop at one of the largest fairs ever held.

The fair, themed “The Essence of Hanoi’s Autumn,” is expected to become an attractive destination for both residents and tourists. The city has made thorough preparations in both form and content. The fair’s design centers around the golden hues of autumn, evoking iconic images of Hanoi such as the yellow flamboyant trees, autumn chrysanthemums, and sunlit streets. Accompanying this is a creative space imbued with the spirit and vibrancy of the capital.

Regarding product quality and origin, the Hanoi People’s Committee has mandated a thorough review process to select reputable enterprises and certified products with clear commitments on design and provenance. The Department of Industry and Trade has also assigned dedicated monitoring teams to oversee the fair throughout its duration, inspecting product origin, pricing, food safety, and measures to prevent counterfeit and substandard goods.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has urged travel agencies to proactively develop, promote, and market tours for the Autumn Fair 2025. This initiative aims to attract domestic and international visitors, contributing to the wider promotion of Vietnam’s dynamic, innovative, and globally integrated image.

Related News
By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Autumn Fair 2025 Vietnam National Authority of Tourism National Exhibition Center free admission Hanoi The Essence of Hanoi’s Autumn

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn