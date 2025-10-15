Tourism authority calls on businesses to develop tours to Autumn Fair 2025

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has issued an official notice calling on travel companies to develop tours to the 2025 Autumn Fair.

The Autumn Fair 2025 will be held from October 26 to November 4, operating daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the National Exhibition Center in Dong Anh, Hanoi. Visitors will enjoy free admission, ample parking facilities, and shuttle bus service on Route 34 connecting central Hanoi to the fairgrounds throughout the event.

The Autumn Fair 2025 has been dubbed a “mega fair” due to its unprecedented scale, featuring participation from over 2,500 domestic and international enterprises. The exhibition space is divided into five distinct zones showcasing key industrial, commercial, and service products; consumer goods; interior furnishings; construction materials; leading retail brands; specialty products from various localities; as well as goods bearing collective trademarks and geographical indications.

Mr. Nguyen Anh Duong, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, said that the fair is recognized not only as an opportunity to promote and showcase traditional craft products, tourism, and investment but also as a chance for Hanoi residents to directly participate, experience, and shop at one of the largest fairs ever held.

The fair, themed “The Essence of Hanoi’s Autumn,” is expected to become an attractive destination for both residents and tourists. The city has made thorough preparations in both form and content. The fair’s design centers around the golden hues of autumn, evoking iconic images of Hanoi such as the yellow flamboyant trees, autumn chrysanthemums, and sunlit streets. Accompanying this is a creative space imbued with the spirit and vibrancy of the capital.

Regarding product quality and origin, the Hanoi People’s Committee has mandated a thorough review process to select reputable enterprises and certified products with clear commitments on design and provenance. The Department of Industry and Trade has also assigned dedicated monitoring teams to oversee the fair throughout its duration, inspecting product origin, pricing, food safety, and measures to prevent counterfeit and substandard goods.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has urged travel agencies to proactively develop, promote, and market tours for the Autumn Fair 2025. This initiative aims to attract domestic and international visitors, contributing to the wider promotion of Vietnam’s dynamic, innovative, and globally integrated image.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh