Hoi An tops list of Vietnam’s Most Welcoming Destinations in 2026

Hoi An ranked first among the country’s most welcoming destinations in 2026, according to the results of the 14th Traveller Review Awards, honoring outstanding travel destinations and partners worldwide, announced by Booking.com on March 4.

Hoi An tops the list of Vietnam’s Most Welcoming Destinations in 2026.

Based on more than 370 million verified reviews from global travelers, the Traveller Review Awards recognize travel partners that have consistently delivered excellent service standards across the world.

This year’s awards honored 1.81 million partners in 221 countries and territories, marking a 5 percent increase compared to the previous year. In Vietnam alone, 13,052 accommodation partners received the award, including 6,503 vacation rentals, reflecting the country’s steadily improving service quality and visitor experience.

The list of the 10 most welcoming destinations in Vietnam in 2026 includes Hoi An, Mai Chau, Phu Quy Island (also known as Thu Island), Ninh Binh, Ha Giang, Con Dao, Phong Nha, Da Lat, Phu Quoc, and Cao Bang.

These destinations present a diverse tourism landscape, ranging from tranquil ancient towns to majestic mountains, from sun-drenched islands to romantic highlands. What they share in common is a spirit of genuine hospitality.

According to Mr. Branavan Aruljothi, Country Manager of Booking.com in Vietnam, a destination is defined not only by its natural scenery or cultural heritage but also by the sincerity and warmth of its people.

Globally, Italy continues to lead in the number of award-winning partners, followed by France and Spain, highlighting the growing influence of tourism driven by service quality and enduring hospitality.

Phu Quoc has been listed among Vietnam’s 10 most welcoming destinations in 2026.
Phong Nha-Ke Bang
By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

