Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai airports break passenger records after Tet holiday

Tan Son Nhat International Airport handled nearly 178,000 passengers today—its highest in more than a decade—while Noi Bai International Airport also set a record with over 124,000 travelers, underscoring the surge in post-Tet travel demand.

According to the Airport Operations Center, this number far exceeded previous forecast scenarios, marking the peak of travel as people returned to Ho Chi Minh City after the Tet holiday.

Passengers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport

Compared to the period before Tet, when the highest number in Tan Son Nhat International Airport was around 165,000 passengers a day, the days after Tet have seen a sharp increase. Previously, the 4th and 5th days of the first lunar month also set a record of over 170,000 passengers a day.

Notably, the number of international passengers passing through the airport during the Tet holiday of the Year of the Horse reached over 60,000 per day, reflecting the high demand for tourism and visiting relatives. On the 6th day of the Lunar New Year alone, the Terminal 2 of the airport welcomed over 64,700 passengers with 334 flights, including approximately 33,100 arrivals and 31,500 departures.

During this peak period, the relocation of several airlines, such as Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways, and Vietravel Airlines, to Terminal 3 helped alleviate congestion at Terminal 1, mitigating the overcrowding often seen during holidays.

In addition, the airport implemented biometric identification technology to shorten check-in times. Security and operations personnel increased staffing and flexibly coordinated check-in counters and baggage conveyors, ensuring smooth operations amidst the surge in passenger numbers.

The peak period following the Lunar New Year of 2026 demonstrates a strong recovery in the aviation and tourism markets, as well as the demand for travel and visiting relatives both domestically and internationally.

Noi Bai International Airport is crowded with passengers

On the final day of the Lunar New Year holiday, Noi Bai International Airport recorded its highest ever passenger volume.

The total passenger traffic for the day was expected to reach 124,546, marking a record high at the largest air gateway in the Northern region. This included 48,837 international passengers and 75,709 domestic passengers; 42,139 domestic departures and 33,570 domestic arrivals. Flight activity also increased significantly with 702 takeoffs and landings, including 317 international and 385 domestic flights.

From early morning, the check-in and security areas were crowded, especially during peak hours. However, thanks to flexible operational plans and increased staffing, operations remained stable, without prolonged congestion.

Representatives from Noi Bai International Airport stated that ground handling units, aviation security, immigration, and airlines have coordinated closely, deploying personnel on duty 24/7 to ensure operational safety and minimize passenger waiting times. The self-check-in system and kiosks continue to be effective, contributing to reducing pressure at traditional check-in areas.

Amid peak passenger and vehicle traffic, Noi Bai International Airport is advising travelers to complete check-in procedures online via web check-in, kiosks, or the VNeID application to save time. Passengers are recommended to arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures to avoid missing their flights.

Furthermore, passengers are advised to prioritize using public transportation to reduce pressure on the parking area, which is often overloaded during peak days after holidays.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan