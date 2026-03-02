Strategic promotion drive targets high-value global markets

Amid this growth momentum, the early announcement of the 2026 Vietnam Tourism Promotion Program by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism is seen as a necessary step to ensure proactive and coordinated efforts among central authorities, local governments and businesses.

Developing a synchronized “promotion map”

According to Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh, the core of the 2026 Tourism Promotion Program is a unified, nationwide approach.

International tourists enjoy the festive atmosphere of the 2026 Lunar New Year celebrations in Hanoi.

The sector plans to implement 73 promotional activities worldwide, primarily in Asia with 45 events, followed by Europe with 18, Oceania with five, the Americas with three and the Middle East with two. These initiatives will involve state management agencies, local authorities, airlines, businesses and major tourism corporations.

All domestic and international promotional activities are integrated into a unified “promotion map,” with coordinated timelines, messages and market priorities. This approach seeks to eliminate fragmentation and improve coordination, while remaining aligned with Vietnam’s Tourism Marketing Strategy through 2030.

Internationally, the program covers both key and emerging markets across Asia, ASEAN, South Asia, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas and Oceania. Major travel trade fairs such as ITB Berlin, WTM London and Travex continue to serve as cornerstone platforms, alongside a series of promotional events in China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia and the Middle East. Compared to previous periods, these activities are now integrated into a cohesive national framework to optimize promotional resources at scale.

Domestically, the National Tourism Year 2026 and annual cultural-tourism events are identified as strategic drivers to amplify Vietnam’s image in international markets. The program places particular emphasis on promotion through cinema, the arts, cuisine and specialized tourism products, in line with evolving global travel trends and the strategic development of cultural industries.

From mass promotion to target of high-value market expansion

With global tourism shifting toward sustainable and experience-driven models, as reported by UN Tourism, Vietnam is adopting a long-term promotional strategy that prioritizes personalization and quality over volume.

According to Mr. Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the strategy marks a decisive shift toward tailored promotion by region. In Northeast Asia, China remains a key market, with year-round campaigns targeting high-spending segments such as Millennials, Gen Z and multi-generational families seeking luxury resorts, golf tourism and personalized experiences.

In South Asia and the Middle East, promotional products focus on wedding tourism and Halal cuisine segments. For the Indian market, large-scale destination weddings in Da Nang and Phu Quoc not only generate substantial direct revenue but also help elevate the country’s destination image. Meanwhile, Europe and North America are viewed as strategic markets for long-term brand building, where Vietnam highlights cultural depth, environmental responsibility and sustainable development, values highly regarded by Western travelers.

Promotion in this new phase is carried out as a synchronized value chain, linking inspirational communications with expanded air connectivity, streamlined visa policies, enriched on-site experiences and sustained post-trip engagement. Beyond strengthening the national image, the approach aims to establish a durable foundation for sustainable growth, aligning all stakeholders along a shared strategic direction.

Within the national-scale program, “soft power” remains a key lever. Cinema and international cultural events are positioned as long-term pillars for destination branding, reinforcing Vietnam’s standing on the global tourism map.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong