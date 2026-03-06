Helicopter tours set to return, offering sky-high view of HCMC

After nearly four years of suspension, Ho Chi Minh City’s long-awaited helicopter sightseeing tours are preparing for a relaunch, promising travelers a fresh perspective and elevating the city’s high-end tourism experience.

Tourists take a picture from a helicopter (Photo: SGGP/ Gia Han)

Following almost four years of inactivity caused by various technical and legal challenges, preparations are underway for the relaunch of the helicopter viewing tour in Ho Chi Minh City. This distinctive flight is anticipated to provide a "new perspective," enhancing the premium experience segment of the city's tourism.

Suspended helicopter tours leave Ho Chi Minh City’s sky-high dreams grounded

The "Ho Chi Minh City Viewing from Above by Helicopter" tour product was introduced by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism in collaboration with travel agencies on April 30, 2022.

This is considered one of the novel experiential tourism products, allowing tourists to observe the entire city from the sky – a view impossible to obtain by road. According to the initial design, each flight would last approximately 40 minutes, priced at over VND4 million per person.

The helicopters used for the tours are the AW-189 (carrying up to 16 passengers) and the EC-155B1 (carrying up to 12 passengers). These helicopter tours can take visitors to eco-tourism areas and popular tourist destinations such as Can Gio and Tan Lap (formerly part of Long An Province, now part of Tay Ninh Province). Immediately after its announcement, the tour received significant market interest. Over 300 customers quickly booked tickets in advance, demonstrating the appeal of this high-end experiential tourism model.

Nevertheless, the tour quickly faced challenges. Following 5 flights with around 50 participants, the program was required to be halted starting in October 2022. The primary issue was the absence of an appropriate and officially recognized helicopter landing site in the central area of Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, the flight permit process and the technical and aviation safety requirements for sightseeing flights remain quite complex. Some travel agencies have reported that, in practice, organizing a helicopter tour requires adherence to many strict regulations regarding safety and air traffic control. Without stable landing and reception infrastructure, operating the product would face significant risks in terms of cost and flight schedules. Nevertheless, the first five test flights left a strong impression on tourists.

Ngo Phuong Le, a traveler hailing from Hanoi, expressed that her experience of viewing the city from an aerial perspective was entirely distinct from being on the ground. "From the helicopter, one can distinctly observe the meandering river, the urban landscapes, and the verdant areas of the city. It was an exceptionally memorable experience," Ms. Phuong Le remarked.

The disruption to the tour has caused considerable disappointment for many domestic and international tourists.

Helicopter tours to relaunch from Vung Tau, expanding HCMC’s high-end tourism

Following the pilot phase, regular helicopter flights are scheduled to begin on March 11, departing from Vung Tau Airport on April 30 Street in Tam Thang Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The location serves as a temporary departure point, while authorities continue efforts to secure a more suitable landing site in the city center.

Customers enjoy a pilot sightseeing flight over Ho Chi Minh City on February 11, 2026.

Deputy General Director Nguyen Minh Man of VinaGroup Travel, which is involved in the implementation of this product, stated that the trend of high-end experiential tourism is experiencing significant growth, particularly in major urban areas. He noted that this program features four distinct flight itineraries: the "Vung Tau Skyview Tour" (15 minutes), which provides a panoramic view of Vung Tau; the "Green Horizon Tour" (30 minutes), linking Vung Tau with the Can Gio Biosphere Reserve and the "Green Coastline Tour" (40 minutes) following the coastal route from Long Hai to Ho Tram.

Last but not least, the "Skyline Discovery Tour" is a 60-minute flight tracing the route from Vung Tau’s shoreline to the heart of Ho Chi Minh City. Each itinerary is designed to tell its own story, weaving together the sea, the forest, and the urban skyline into a singular aerial narrative.

Tourists can choose from routes such as panoramic views of Vung Tau City, connections to the Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, or a journey from the beach to the center of Ho Chi Minh City. "Helicopters allow tourists to experience the tourist space in a completely different way. From above, the natural and urban values of the Southern region are more clearly revealed, creating a very special feeling," said Deputy General Director Nguyen Minh Man.

Regarding ticket prices, the short 15-minute journey costs approximately VND2.9 million per person. Longer flights have prices corresponding to flight time and seat location.

According to the company, this pricing is calculated to be suitable for the market, making helicopter tours no longer an overly luxurious experience but a high-end product that is more accessible to a wider audience.

Flights are scheduled at fixed times of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with two experience packages including VIP (8 seats) and standard (12 seats). The journeys are conducted using EC-155B1, Super Puma L2, AW189, or EC-225 helicopters, ensuring technical and aviation safety standards as regulated by the Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority.

Pham Huy Binh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, believes that developing new experiential products, especially in the high-end segment, is a crucial direction to enhance the competitiveness of the city's tourism. Products such as helicopter tours, river cruises, cultural and culinary experiences, and ecotourism in Can Gio contribute to enriching the urban tourism ecosystem.

When combined with sightseeing programs, helicopter tours can create complete product packages such as day tours, resort-style tours, or high-end travel packages for international tourists. Helicopter tours of Ho Chi Minh City are widely distributed through a system of travel agencies and tour operators in the city.

These include many familiar brands such as Benthanh Tourist, World Trans, SASCO, Vietluxtour, Vietnam Tourism Media Company, Vian Travel, Adventure Tour, and the Ho Chi Minh City branch of Hanoi Tourism Corporation.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan