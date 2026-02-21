Khanh Hoa welcomes first cruise ship of Lunar New Year 2026

The international cruise ship Costa Serena of Italy arrived in Nha Trang Bay, Khanh Hoa Province, on February 20 (the fourth day of the first lunar month) as part of its voyage to Vietnam.

This marked the first cruise ship to visit Khanh Hoa during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Costa Serena carried more than 3,500 passengers, including over 2,550 Chinese tourists, with the remainder coming from Europe, the United States, Australia and other countries.

The vessel anchored in Nha Trang Bay and transported passengers ashore to Ana Marina International Marina in Bac Nha Trang Ward.

After disembarking, tourists were taken on tours organized by Khang Huy Holiday Vietnam Tourism Company Limited and Tictours International Travel Company Limited, visiting Long Son Pagoda, the Po Nagar Cham Towers Special National Relic Site and Nha Trang Cathedral, as well as experiencing traditional Vietnamese cyclo rides.

The ship departed Nha Trang Bay later that evening to continue its journey to Chan May Port in Hue City.

According to the Khanh Hoa Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, since the beginning of 2026, the province has welcomed 14 international cruise ships carrying more than 27,500 visitors.

Based on registered schedules, Khanh Hoa Province is expected to receive an additional 34 cruise ships from now until the end of 2026.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong