Tan Son Nhat Airport handles record 164,000 passengers on February 13

During the Tet peak period, the airport is expected to operate an average of 940 flights per day, including about 600 domestic and 340 international flights, up 25 percent from regular schedules and 7 percent year-on-year.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to serve 164,433 passengers on February 13 (the 26th day of the last lunar month), marking the highest daily volume ever recorded at the airport.

According to airport authorities, a total of 1,062 flights are scheduled for the day, including 531 outbound flights with 104,884 passengers, and 531 inbound flights carrying 59,549 passengers. Most travellers are departing HCM City for other localities or international destinations ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet).

Domestic flights account for the majority, with more than 710 take-offs and landings with 100,000 passengers.

Passengers check in for their flight at Tan Son Nhat Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

Currently, Terminal T3 serves domestic flights operated by Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, Vasco, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines and Sun PhuQuoc Airways. Terminal T1 handles domestic services of VietJet Air, while Terminal T2 is designated for international flights.

Airport authorities said they are coordinating closely with relevant agencies to ensure security, safety and smooth operations. Passengers are advised to arrive at least two hours before domestic departures and three hours before international flights, and are encouraged to complete web check-in or use self-service kiosks to avoid congestion.

