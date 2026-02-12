Cam Ranh Port welcomes additional international cruise ships

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Khanh Hoa Province yesterday announced that the international cruise ship Star Voyager docked at Cam Ranh International Port, carrying approximately 500 international passengers.

The Star Voyager departed from Phuoc An Port, Dong Nai Province and arrived at Cam Ranh Port at 12 p.m. on February 11. It is scheduled to depart at 8 p.m. the same day to continue its journey.

International cruise ship Star Voyager docks at Cam Ranh International Port

After disembarking, passengers were organized by Saigontourist Company to visit prominent attractions comprising Ponagar Cham Towers, Hon Chong, and Dam Market; experience traditional craft activities at Truong Son craft village; and enjoy mud bathing services at I-Resort.

The tours were flexibly designed to suit short shore excursions while still showcasing the distinctive cultural and tourism identity of Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa.

International cruise ship Star Voyager docked at Cam Ranh International Port, bringing approximately 500 visitors to explore Khanh Hoa.

Following this positive momentum, the international cruise ship Diamond Princess is expected to dock at Cam Ranh Port on February 13, carrying approximately 2,500 passengers, mainly from the United States, Australia, and Europe.

According to the schedule, the ship will depart from Phu My Port, Ho Chi Minh City, dock at Cam Ranh from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. the same day, and then continue its journey to Da Nang.

International tourists disembark to visit scenic attractions in Khanh Hoa Province

During this visit, passengers will tour Ponagar Cham Towers, Long Son Pagoda, and Dam Market; experience Truong Son craft village; join a Cai River tour; and enjoy countryside cycling.

In general, since the beginning of 2026, the province of Khanh Hoa has welcomed 11 international cruise ship calls, bringing 19,159 passengers ashore for sightseeing, excluding the ship scheduled for February 13.

In 2026, the province plans to welcome around 40 cruise ships, demonstrating a clear recovery of cruise tourism, contributing to economic growth, and reinforcing the strong appeal of Khanh Hoa’s tourism sector.

By Tien Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong