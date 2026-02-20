Over 55,000 visitors flock to Temple of Literature on first 3 days of New Year

On the first three days of the Lunar New Year of 2026, the Center for Cultural and Scientific Activities at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) in Hanoi received over 55,000 visitors.

Seeking calligraphy at the start of the Lunar New Year remains a cherished tradition upheld by many families.

The tourists came to the Temple of Literature Complex to sightsee, celebrate the spring festival, and seek calligraphy for good fortune at the start of the year.

A solemn yet festive atmosphere enveloped the historic complex, drawing large numbers of Hanoi residents and visitors from across the country. From the first through the third day of the first month of the lunar calendar, a steady stream of people flowed into the inner sanctum to offer incense and pray for luck and prosperity in the year ahead. Areas including Van Lake, the Thai Hoc Courtyard, and the garden of Doctor's steles were consistently bustling with activity.

Many families brought their children to explore the site and learn about Vietnam’s long-standing tradition of reverence for learning. Beyond residents, travelers from other provinces and international visitors also selected the Temple of Literature as a preferred destination for early-year excursions. The center arranged complimentary parking for cars, strengthened traffic coordination, and enhanced security measures, ensuring convenient and orderly access for guests.

Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) throngs with visitors in the opening days of the Lunar New Year.

Performance activities take place in the Van Lake area of the Temple of Literature complex.

Seeking calligraphy for good fortune at the start of the year

A traditional chess tournament is held at the Temple of Literature.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh