Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway ready for temporary operation ahead of Tet

At the Long Thanh Interchange (in the direction from Vung Tau to Dong Nai), a free-flow electronic toll collection (ETC) system is being installed on the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway.

ETC equipment has been installed on the overhead gantry.

This is a critical component of the plan to temporarily open the route to one-way traffic, which will help ease congestion on National Highway 51 and strengthen connectivity across the Southeastern region.

Construction at Component Project 2 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway was in full swing on February 11. At the sign gantry for straight-through traffic toward Binh An–An Phuoc and the exit toward Nhon Trach–HCMC, teams of engineers and workers were busily installing ETC equipment.

The entire system is expected to be completed on February 12, after which it will await connection to the main power supply for official operation. “We have prepared backup generators to ensure the system can be activated immediately upon request, without disruption,” an engineer said.

The installation of the gantry serves as a basis for identifying vehicles entering the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway. Toll collection has not yet commenced for vehicles using the route.

Workers install devices on the overhead gantry.

Previously, relevant agencies agreed to study a one-way traffic plan from Vung Tau to Dong Nai to ensure seamless toll integration with the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway and prevent revenue leakage. In the opposite direction—from HCMC to Vung Tau—vehicles will temporarily continue using National Highway 51. Once a permanent toll plaza, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026, is in place, the expressway will operate in both directions simultaneously.

A technical container has been set up as a temporary control center.

Given the time constraints in constructing a conventional toll station with barrier-controlled lanes, the free-flow ETC model was selected. Under this system, there are no fixed toll booths, and vehicles are not required to stop; all transactions are recorded electronically via ETC technology. The goal is to ensure that all vehicles traveling from the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway onto the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway are properly logged, forming the basis for transparent and accurate integrated toll collection.

In parallel with the toll system installation, Project Management Unit 85 has directed contractors to operate around the clock to complete the remaining works. Procedures for appraisal, technical inspection, traffic organization, and safety clearance are also being expedited ahead of a decision to put the section into temporary operation.

A one-way traffic plan has been implemented from Vung Tau to Dong Nai to ensure integrated toll collection with the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway.

Amid surging travel demand during the Tet holiday, the early partial opening of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway is expected to help alleviate chronic congestion on National Highway 51 while providing fresh impetus for regional connectivity and socio-economic development in the Southeastern region.

