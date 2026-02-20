Travel

Phu Quoc welcomes record 93 flights on second day of Tet

SGGPO

Phu Quoc set a historic milestone on February 18, the second day of Tet, as nearly 17,000 travelers arrived on a record 93 flights—underscoring the island’s rapid rise as a premier destination for both domestic and international tourists.

phu quoc.jpg
International vacationers are checking in at Phu Quoc International Airport. Phu Quoc today reports 93 flights including 47 domestic flights and 46 international flights

This afternoon, officials at Phu Quoc International Airport announced that the island’s tourism sector had reached a historic milestone in the early days of the Lunar New Year 2026, welcoming a record 93 flights and nearly 17,000 air travelers on February 18, the second day of Tet holiday.

Of the 93 flights arriving in Phu Quoc, 47 were domestic and 46 were international. This marked one of the busiest travel days in the island’s history, underscoring the rapid momentum of its tourism sector. The surge reflects steady, robust growth across both domestic and international markets.

phao hoa.jpg
Tourists watch fireworks on New Year's Eve of the Lunar New Year 2026 in Phu Quoc Special Zone.

Specifically, the number of domestic tourists reached 8,899 while international visitors set an impressive milestone with 7,743 arrivals during the holiday.

These figures demonstrate that Phu Quoc is becoming a preferred destination for the international market, chosen for leisure, relaxation, and New Year celebrations.

By Nam Khoi - Translated by Anh Quan

