Traffic surge chokes Deo Ca as vehicle volume doubles on Khanh Hoa Expressway

Traffic through the Deo Ca tunnel slowed to a crawl on the morning of February 12 as an unusually heavy influx of vehicles and mounting pressure at toll stations triggered congestion along key expressway routes in Khanh Hoa province.

Vehicles line up to pass through the Deo Ca tunnel. (Photo: SGGP / Hoang Sao)

The Ninh Hoa Traffic Police Station, under the Khanh Hoa province Public Security Department, said the bottleneck was caused by a sharp spike in vehicles converging at the tunnel and surrounding toll plazas at the same time.

According to Highway Patrol Team No. 6 of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, traffic on the Nha Trang–Cam Lam and Van Phong–Nha Trang expressways, particularly in the south-to-north direction, has doubled compared to normal days.

To prevent gridlock near the end of the Van Phong–Nha Trang expressway, authorities have activated a remote traffic control plan. When traffic density rises, police officers will redirect vehicles off the expressway onto National Highway 1 via key junctions such as National Highways 26 and 27C to ease pressure and maintain smoother flow.

The Deo Ca tunnel, located on National Highway 1, links Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak provinces and replaces a previously hazardous mountain pass. The Van Phong–Nha Trang expressway also connects intermittently with National Highway 1, running through the Co Ma and Deo Ca tunnels before entering Dak Lak, making the corridor a critical gateway for regional traffic.

By Hieu Giang - Translated by Anh Quan