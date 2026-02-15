Tan Son Nhat Airport handles over 1,000 flights per day during Tet peak

As the Tet holiday approaches, airports, bus stations and railway terminals across Ho Chi Minh City are experiencing their annual surge in passenger traffic.

On the morning of February 15 (the 28th day of the 12th lunar month), Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City maintained operations of over 1,000 flights per day. The Tan Son Nhat International Airport Operations Center recorded 1,027 flights in a day, accommodating 157,141 arriving and departing passengers.

Of these, 953 were passenger flights, 51 were ferry flights, 19 were cargo flights and four were charter services. There were 510 departures with 339 domestic and 171 international and 517 arrivals with 344 domestic and 173 international flights.

Total departing passengers reached 95,169, including 65,821 domestic and 29,348 international travelers. Arrivals totaled 61,972 passengers, comprising 31,736 domestic and 30,236 international travelers.

Passengers line up to complete check-in procedures at Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)



In terms of terminal distribution, Terminal T3 recorded the highest volume, handling 213 departing and 212 arriving domestic flights, serving more than 62,000 passengers. Terminal T1, operated by Vietjet Air for domestic routes, managed 258 flights. Terminal T2 handled 344 international flights.

Despite the sharp rise in passenger numbers, airport operations have remained largely stable. Many travelers said check-in and security screening areas were crowded but did not experience serious congestion. The airport has advised passengers to check flight information regularly, arrive about three hours early, and prioritize online check-in via VNeID to reduce waiting times.

Notably, amid soaring demand, airfares on the Ho Chi Minh City–Hanoi route have shown signs of declining. On the afternoon of February 15, several airlines continued offering tickets at lower prices than previous days. Vietjet Air listed one-way fares from VND3.37 million (US$130) on the evening of the 28th day of the 12th lunar month. For the 29th day of the last lunar month, prices fell further, with some airlines offering one-way tickets from VND2.42 million (US$93). A substantial number of seats were still available on flights scheduled for the evening hours.

Localized overcrowding at bus and railway stations

Beyond aviation, bus terminals and train stations across the city have also been overwhelmed. At the new Eastern Coach Station and the Western Coach Station, passengers began arriving in large numbers early in the morning. Routes to the Central, the Central Highlands and the Mekong Delta regions continuously added extra buses, yet seats filled quickly.

On February 15 alone, the Western Coach Station was estimated to handle around 70,000 passengers, following 69,000 passengers on the 27th day of the last lunar month. Waiting areas, ticket counters and boarding gates were packed. Many families carried bulky luggage and Tet gift boxes, while elderly passengers and children waited in the heat.

Passengers wait for their turn to board coaches for their hometowns at the new Eastern Coach Station in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

At major coach operators such as Phuong Trang, thousands of passengers at times queued along passageways. Outside the station, buses moved in and out continuously to ease the crowds, but traffic congestion on routes to the Mekong Delta often prolonged turnaround times.

Leaders of the Western Coach Station said that all staff had been mobilized, coordinating traffic flow and requesting an additional 200 fixed-route vehicle permits to flexibly increase capacity. At Saigon Railway Station, passengers also lined up to board trains, with the railway sector warning that most Tet tickets had nearly sold out.

The Tet travel peak in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to continue through the final day of the lunar year before gradually easing after Lunar New Year’s Eve.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong