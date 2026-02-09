Tan Son Nhat handles record holiday rush with nearly 1,000 flights in a day

Authority of Tan Son Nhat International Airport announced that it today braced for a surge as nearly 1,000 flights and over 140,000 passengers pass through in a single day.

At Tan Son Nhat International Airport

Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport moved into one of its busiest operating days of the year on February 9, handling a packed flight schedule and a six-figure passenger volume as authorities activated comprehensive measures to maintain safety and service standards.

According to the Tan Son Nhat Airport Operations Center, a total of 952 flights were scheduled for the day, including 477 departures and 475 arrivals, serving an estimated 141,707 passengers.

Passenger services dominate the traffic, accounting for 919 flights, alongside five cargo and 28 ferry flights. Domestic routes make up the bulk of operations with 636 flights, evenly split between departures and arrivals, while international services total 316 flights, including 159 outbound and 157 inbound.

Passenger numbers are projected to reach 86,895 departures and 54,812 arrivals. Domestic departures are expected to exceed 57,000 travelers, while nearly 30,000 passengers are scheduled to depart on international routes.

Terminal T3 is forecast to manage a significant share of the load, handling 351 flights including 205 departures and 146 arrivals with approximately 52,883 passengers passing through, including nearly 35,000 departing travelers.

To cope with the surge, airport authorities have implemented a detailed operational plan and are coordinating closely with ground service providers, security forces, screening teams and airlines to deploy staff and equipment during peak hours.

A representative of Tan Son Nhat International Airport said that traffic flow management, passenger regulation inside terminals, along with contingency plans for weather and technical issues, have all been reviewed to minimize congestion and delays, ensuring travelers are served conveniently and safely.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan