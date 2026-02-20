Hoi An Ancient Town thronged with visitors during Tet holidays

In the opening days of the Lunar New Year of 2026, Hoi An Ancient Town in Hoi An Ward of Da Nang City has welcomed a surge of visitors. Streets and well-known heritage sites across the historic quarter have remained abuzz with activity.

On the afternoon of February 19, the third day of the Lunar New Year, large crowds of holidaymakers thronged the ancient town. Major thoroughfares, including Bach Dang, Nguyen Thai Hoc, and Tran Phu streets, as well as areas surrounding the iconic Japanese Covered Bridge, were packed with visitors.

Beyond domestic travelers, a growing number of international visitors, particularly from Northeast Asian markets such as China and South Korea, have also chosen Hoi An as their early-year destination. Many opted to don Vietnam’s traditional ao dai for commemorative photographs, while others took part in hands-on experiences crafting Hoi An’s signature lanterns.

To facilitate smoother access for residents and tourists during the festive period, ticket sales and guided tour services within Hoi An Ancient Town were temporarily suspended from February 16 to 19 (from the 29th day of the last month to the 3rd day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

In addition, community-based programs such as the “Pedestrian and Non-Motorized Vehicle Street” initiative and the “Night Market” were paused from February 14 to 19.

Chau Thuong Van Street, leading to An Hoi Bridge, is packed with visitors.

The Guangdong Assembly Hall on Tran Phu Street draws both residents and visitors for sightseeing.

International visitors explore the ancient town by cyclo, taking in its heritage streets at a leisurely pace.

The Japanese Covered Bridge remains a favored stop for visitors to Hoi An.

Visitors take part in hands-on workshops to craft Hoi An’s traditional lanterns.

International visitors explore the art of traditional calligraphy.

Visitors visit the statue of Kazimierz Kwiatkowski — widely known as Kazik — whose pivotal contributions helped revive and preserve Hoi An Ancient Town, bringing the heritage site to broader international recognition.

Hoi An Ancient Town along the Hoai River, seen from above

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh