Tan Son Nhat Airport to receive 145,000 passengers daily during peak season

During the peak travel of the Tet holiday, Tan Son Nhat Int'l Airport is expected to serve an average of 145,000 passengers per day.

Passengers at Terminal T3 (Photo: SGGP)

It presents an increase of about 20 percent compared with current traffic levels and roughly 8 percent higher than the same period in 2025.

According to the airport’s operational plan, during the peak period from February 14 to February 22, 2026, the total number of daily flights at Tan Son Nhat is projected to reach approximately 940, representing a 25 percent increase over the current flight schedule of 754 flights per day and a rise of about 7 percent year-on-year.

Of the projected total, international flights are expected to account for around 340 services per day, while the remaining 600 flights will be domestic.

The busiest days ahead of the Lunar New Year are expected to fall on February 13 and 14, 2026 (the 26th and 27th days of the last lunar month), with approximately 1,017 flights per day. Post-holiday traffic is forecast to peak on February 22 and 23, 2026 (the sixth and seventh days of the first lunar month), when flight numbers are projected to reach about 1,025 per day.

Passenger traffic is estimated to average around 145,000 travelers daily, including roughly 60,000 international passengers and 85,000 domestic travelers. The highest passenger volumes are forecast for February 21 and 22, 2026 (the fifth and sixth days of the first lunar month), when more than 165,000 passengers per day are expected to pass through the airport.

Passengers await flights at Terminal T1. (Photo: SGGP)

Tan Son Nhat International Airport has coordinated with airlines and on-site service providers to complete the transfer of domestic flights operated by Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, VASCO, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines, and Sun PhuQuoc Airways to the newly designated Terminal T3. Domestic services operated by VietJet Air will continue to be handled at Terminal T1.

The airport has developed multiple operational plans to ensure security, public order, and flight safety, while working closely with relevant units to regulate traffic flows and allocate resources during peak hours.

The Flight Information Display System (FIDS) is being continuously updated, providing comprehensive flight information at Terminals T1 and T3 to help passengers track their journeys and minimize the risk of going to the wrong terminal. Check-in counters, baggage claim belts, and boarding gates are being flexibly arranged in line with actual operating conditions.

Notably, Tan Son Nhat International Airport will continue to deploy biometric identification and facial recognition technology for boarding procedures, while strengthening coordination with ground handling services, aviation meteorology authorities, and the Southern Airports Authority to ensure safety and service quality under all circumstances.

Passengers proceed to boarding gates at Terminal 3. (Photo: SGGP)

Tan Son Nhat International Airport has urged passengers to prepare all required travel documents in advance, arrive at the airport well ahead of their departure times, prioritize online check-in, and follow instructions from airport authorities. Travelers are also encouraged to limit the number of accompanying relatives to ease congestion at terminal buildings during peak travel days.

The airport said passenger cooperation will be a key factor in ensuring a safe, smooth, and efficient Lunar New Year travel season at the country’s largest aviation gateway.

Alongside its Lunar New Year service plan, Tan Son Nhat International Airport also released figures on its overall operations in 2025.

From January 1 to December 31, 2025, the airport handled a total of 255,376 flights, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.99 percent compared with 2024. Passenger traffic reached 42.4 million, up 6.31 percent, including more than 17.8 million international travelers and over 24.5 million domestic passengers.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh