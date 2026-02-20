Quang Ngai welcomes record 610,000 tourists during Tet, revenue up 42 percent

The Quang Ngai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced that the province attracted an estimated 610,000 visitors over the seven-day Tet holiday, marking a 24 percent year-on-year increase, with tourism revenue soaring to VND488 billion.

The Quang Ngai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced today that during the 7-day Tet holiday (from February 14 to 20), the total number of tourists visiting the province is estimated at 610,000, a 24 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The total number of overnight stays is estimated at 390,000 and the average room occupancy rate in the province reached approximately 65 percent. In some key tourist destinations, room occupancy rates increased significantly, such as Ly Son reaching 80 percent-90 percent, Mang Den reaching 90 percent-95 percent, and Kon Tum Ward exceeding 90 percent. Total revenue from tourism activities is estimated at VND488 billion (US$18.84 million), a 42 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Popular tourist destinations include Mang Den eco-tourism area, Kon Tum Ward, Ly Son Zpecial Zone, Cam Thanh Ward, Mo Duc Commune, Sa Huynh Ward, Dong Son Commune, and community tourism villages.

Bach Thi Man, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said this year’s Tet holiday brought the highest number of visitors ever recorded for the period, marking a significant surge in tourism to Quang Ngai Province. This result is thanks to the province's effective tourism investment attraction policies, along with the advantage of beautiful natural landscapes and many well-organized art programs and spring festival activities. The sharp increase in holiday makers not only affirms the attractiveness of the destinations but also contributes to preserving traditional cultural values, generating additional revenue, and improving the lives of local people.

During the 2026 Lunar New Year, the horseback riding tourism product in Mang Den in Quang Ngai Province’s Mang Den Commune attracted a large number of visitors, becoming a highlight in the series of spring festival activities in the locality. The activity was organized at Mang Den Horse Farm with about 30 valuable horses that were well cared for and trained.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan