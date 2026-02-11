Tan Son Nhat Airport handles 1,015 flights, nearly 145,000 passengers on Feb.10

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City entered a peak operating period. On February 10, the airport handled more than 1,015 flights carrying nearly 145,000 passengers.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport enters peak travel period. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The Tan Son Nhat Airport Operations Center said that the total comprised 515 departing flights, including 354 domestic and 161 international flights, and 500 arriving flights, of which 335 were domestic and 165 international. Passenger flights accounted for the majority with 866 flights, while the remainder were empty, cargo, or special-purpose flights.

The airport is expected to handle 144,864 passengers, including 94,683 departures and 50,181 arrivals, with domestic travelers making up the bulk of the total.

Facing heavy traffic, the Tan Son Nhat Airport Operations Center implemented detailed operational plans and closely coordinated with relevant agencies to ensure flight safety, aviation security and service quality, while minimizing congestion at key areas.

Passengers line up to check in at Tan Son Nhat International Airport's Terminal T3. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

At the airport’s terminal T3, 364 flights were scheduled for February 10, including 222 departures and 142 arrivals, serving approximately 56,309 passengers. Of these, 40,268 were departing passengers and 16,041 were arrivals.

Domestic travelers make up the majority of passengers at Tan Son Nhat Airport. (Photo: SGGP/Quoc Hung)

Tan Son Nhat International Airport recommends passengers plan their time carefully, arrive earlier than usual, follow airline updates, and comply with instructions from airport authorities to ensure smooth and safe travel during the peak period.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong