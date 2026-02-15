Travel

International arrivals to Phu Quoc hit all-time high

Phu Quoc International Airport recorded a historic milestone on February 14, handling 50 international arrivals in a day.

This is the highest number since the airport began operations in 2012.

Phu Quoc sees strong growth in foreign arrivals.

On that day, the airport welcomed 86 arriving flights in total. Passenger traffic reached 30,651, including 18,271 international passengers. Of which, there are 9,582 arrivals and 8,689 departures, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the total daily throughput.

The record highlights Phu Quoc’s rapid growth as a key aviation and tourism hub in the region, especially as the island enters the peak Lunar New Year travel season.

Under the operational plan for the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, total flights are expected to increase by about 50 percent compared to the 2025 holiday period, averaging around 75 flights per day, with peak days reaching 80 to 84 flights.

Total passenger volume is projected to surpass 720,000, with strong growth in both domestic and international markets.

By Nam Khoi - Translated by Huyen Huong

