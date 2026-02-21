According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, tourism in the capital recorded unprecedented growth during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Hanoi receives 1.34 million visitors during Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

The city welcomed an estimated more than 1.34 million visitors, up 36.3 percent from the same period in 2024, the highest level ever recorded during a Tet holiday. Total tourism revenue was estimated at approximately VND4.87 trillion (US$188 million), marking a 40.2 percent year-on-year increase.

International arrivals were estimated at 217,000, surging 55 percent, while domestic visitors reached roughly 1.13 million, up 33.2 percent compared with the previous year. The largest source markets for international visitors during the period included China, South Korea, India, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Taiwan (China), Germany, the Philippines, and Australia.

The figures underscore Hanoi’s continued position as one of the country’s most attractive destinations during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Stimulus measures were rolled out in a coordinated manner. The Hanoi government has offered free admission to 17 historical and scenic sites from February 20–22, a move aimed at boosting early spring travel.

The policy helped foster a vibrant, festive atmosphere and drew positive feedback from residents and visitors alike. Several attractions reported heavy footfall, with large crowds filling popular sites during peak days of the holiday.

Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) in Hanoi receives a large number of visitors during Tet holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

In the accommodation sector, average occupancy across hotels and serviced apartments reached approximately 66.8 percent, while the four- and five-star segment posted rates exceeding 72 percent.

Many properties proactively decorated their premises with traditional Lunar New Year motifs and introduced promotional packages alongside cultural experience offerings in a bid to extend guests’ length of stay and enhance the overall holiday experience.

Many international visitors expressed delight at celebrating the Lunar New Year in Vietnam for the first time, describing themselves as captivated by the festive atmosphere that filled the streets and by the warmth of New Year greetings exchanged among locals.

Taking part in traditional activities, such as making Banh chung (square sticky rice cake), requesting calligraphy at the start of the year, watching lion and dragon dances, and enjoying a customary holiday feast, offered them deeper insight into the importance of family bonds and the spirit of reunion that defines Vietnamese culture.

For many, the Tet holiday was not merely a holiday but a profound cultural experience that left lasting memories on their journey of discovery in Vietnam.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh