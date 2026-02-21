Ba Den Mountain receives nearly 330,000 pilgrims, visitors during Tet holiday

The Tay Ninh Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism reported on February 20 that tourism activities across the province during the six-day Tet holiday were vibrant and safe, recording positive growth in both visitor numbers and revenue.

During the six-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday (from the 27th day of the 12th lunar month to the third day of the first lunar month), the Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Site in Tay Ninh Province welcomed nearly 330,000 visitors for sightseeing and pilgrimage, an increase of 10 percent compared to the same period last year.

At Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Site in Tay Ninh Province

According to reports from tourism businesses, from February 14 to February 19 (the 27th day of the 12th lunar month to the third day of the first lunar month), tourist attractions throughout Tay Ninh Province received and served approximately 395,000 visitors, up 19.8 percent year-on-year.

The highlight was the Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Site, which alone welcomed around 327,000 visitors, marking a 10 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, eco-tourism sites, agricultural tourism destinations, rest stops and shopping facilities attracted nearly 70,000 visitors.

Total tourism revenue during the six-day holiday was estimated at over VND365 billion (US$14 million), up 26.2 percent from the previous year.

To accommodate the surge in visitors, authorities and tourism service providers strengthened staffing, organized traffic flow and closely monitored ticket and food service prices. Measures to ensure public security, fire prevention and environmental sanitation were implemented in a coordinated manner, helping to minimize congestion during peak hours.

By Quang Vinh- Translated by Huyen Huong