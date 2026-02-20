Da Lat draws surge of visitors at start of Lunar New

According to on-the-ground reporting by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in central Da Lat, Lam Dong Province, the city was teeming with visitors celebrating the start of spring on the third day of the first month of the lunar calendar (February 19).

A steady stream of vehicles snakes along Ba Thang Tu Street toward central Da Lat on the afternoon of the third day of the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

Along Ba Thang Tu Street in Xuan Huong – Da Lat Ward, the main gateway into the highland city, a steady stream of vehicles stretched in long lines, ferrying holidaymakers from across the country to the popular mountain destination. Despite the sharp rise in traffic volume, no serious congestion was reported.

The People’s Committee of Xuan Huong–Da Lat Ward showed that between February 14 and 19 (the 27th day of the final month through the third day of the first month of the Lunar calendar), the locality welcomed a total of 45,083 visitors. Of these, 33,358 were domestic tourists, while international arrivals exceeded 11,000.

At major intersections experiencing heavy traffic flows, authorities have maintained a constant presence, directing vehicles to ensure order and road safety while facilitating smooth travel for visitors moving through the city.

Da Lat Market bustles with activity on the afternoon of third day of the first month of the lunar calendar. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, Lam Vien Square on Tran Quoc Toan Street, encircling Xuan Huong Lake in Xuan Huong—Da Lat Ward, has emerged as a focal point for crowds of holidaymakers. The area has drawn large numbers of visitors eager to stroll, take in the festive atmosphere, and capture photographs amid vibrant lunar New Year decorations.

Ms. Le Kim Chi, a visitor from Ho Chi Minh City, said her family chose Da Lat for their spring getaway because of its cool climate, which offers a sense of relaxation and enhances the celebratory mood at the start of the year. She also noted that road infrastructure linking Da Lat to other localities has improved significantly compared to previous years, making travel to the highland city more convenient.

Horseback photography services proves popular among holidaymakers, adding a distinctive and memorable touch to their spring travel experience. (Photo: SGGP)

Lam Vien Square draws large numbers of residents and visitors alike.

Traffic volumes surged along Tran Quoc Toan Street in the late afternoon and early evening of the third day of the Lunar New Year holiday.

With its characteristically cool, bracing climate, Da Lat remains a favored destination for travelers in the opening days of the Lunar New Year.

By Doan Kien - Translated by Kim Khanh