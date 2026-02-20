Nearly 39,000 tourists visit Vung Tau on third day of fist lunar month

On the third day of the first month of the lunar calendar (February 19), crowds of tourists continued to stream into eastern Ho Chi Minh City, particularly the Vung Tau Ward.

Nearly 39,000 tourists visit Vung Tau on the third day of fist lunar month. (Photo: SGGP)

Central roads were packed with vehicles, while beaches and entertainment venues were filled with holidaymakers.

According to a preliminary report from the ward’s Public Service Center, as of the afternoon of the third day of the first month of the Lunar calendar, Vung Tau Ward had welcomed nearly 39,000 visitors for sightseeing, leisure travel, and beach activities — an increase of more than 6,000 compared with the second day of the holiday.

Cumulatively, over the first three days of the Lunar New Year, the ward recorded approximately 80,000 tourist arrivals, underscoring the area’s enduring appeal as one of the Southern region’s most popular seaside destinations during the festive season.

Central roads in Vung Tau were packed with vehicles. (Photo: SGGP)

Despite the heavy influx of visitors, local authorities in Vung Tau Ward maintained public order and ensured that environmental sanitation remained clean and well-managed throughout the three days of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Local authorities reported rescuing four people caught in rip currents and bringing them safely ashore, while ensuring the safety of approximately 4,000 residents and visitors who came to pay respects at the Hon Ba historical site.

Officials also intervened in 30 cases of unlicensed street vending in parks, along seawalls, and around the Tam Thang Tower area; issued warnings in 38 instances of picnicking and drinking in public parks and on the beach; and reminded 42 beachgoers not to swim at night or beyond permitted hours.

In addition, the ward assisted in locating, caring for, and safely reuniting 10 lost children with their families. Rescue teams also identified and secured valuable property misplaced by a tourist in the public beach area, later facilitating its return.

These efforts have drawn recognition and positive feedback from visitors, contributing to the promotion of Vung Tau Ward as a destination that is “safe, friendly, and civilized.”

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh