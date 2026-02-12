National

Heavy congestion recorded on roads leading to Tan Son Nhat Airport

SGGPO

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is handling 1,027 flights, with a total of nearly 156,315 passengers.

On the morning of February 12 (the 25th day of the 12th lunar month), Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City entered its peak Tet holiday period as both flight frequency and passenger volume surged.

According to the airport’s operations center, the airport is expected to handle 1,027 flights today with total passenger throughput reaching nearly 156,315.

Of the total flights, 519 are departures and 508 are arrivals. Domestic flights account for the majority, with 688 flights, comprising 350 departures and 338 arrivals. Besides, there are 339 international flights, including 169 departures and 170 arrivals.

Specifically, Terminal T1 is operating 125 departing domestic flights carrying 27,064 passengers and 125 arriving domestic flights with 7,127 passengers.

12d-2761-3861.jpg
A large number of passengers queue up to complete check-in procedures at Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport. ( Photo: SGGP/Quoc Hung)

Terminal T3 recorded the highest volume, with 220 departing domestic flights, carrying 43,750 passengers and 227 arriving flights, transporting 19,552 passengers. Meanwhile, Terminal T2, which serves international routes, is handling 169 departing flights with 30,615 passengers and 170 arriving flights with 29,606 passengers.

12b-4075-3363.jpg

The sharp increase in passenger traffic has caused severe congestion on key access roads to the airport, including Truong Son, Hong Ha, Bach Dang, Cong Hoa and Pham Van Dong streets. Although authorities have strengthened traffic control and diversion measures, congestion remains complicated, significantly affecting travel time for residents and passengers.

Similarly, serious traffic jams have been reported on major expressways such as Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay and Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong, with long lines of vehicles moving slowly during the pre-Tet peak period.

Related News
By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

heavy congestion roads leading to Tan Son Nhat Airport peak Tet holiday period domestic flights Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong Expressway

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn