Heavy congestion recorded on roads leading to Tan Son Nhat Airport

On the morning of February 12 (the 25th day of the 12th lunar month), Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City entered its peak Tet holiday period as both flight frequency and passenger volume surged.

According to the airport’s operations center, the airport is expected to handle 1,027 flights today with total passenger throughput reaching nearly 156,315.

Of the total flights, 519 are departures and 508 are arrivals. Domestic flights account for the majority, with 688 flights, comprising 350 departures and 338 arrivals. Besides, there are 339 international flights, including 169 departures and 170 arrivals.

Specifically, Terminal T1 is operating 125 departing domestic flights carrying 27,064 passengers and 125 arriving domestic flights with 7,127 passengers.

A large number of passengers queue up to complete check-in procedures at Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport. ( Photo: SGGP/Quoc Hung)

Terminal T3 recorded the highest volume, with 220 departing domestic flights, carrying 43,750 passengers and 227 arriving flights, transporting 19,552 passengers. Meanwhile, Terminal T2, which serves international routes, is handling 169 departing flights with 30,615 passengers and 170 arriving flights with 29,606 passengers.

The sharp increase in passenger traffic has caused severe congestion on key access roads to the airport, including Truong Son, Hong Ha, Bach Dang, Cong Hoa and Pham Van Dong streets. Although authorities have strengthened traffic control and diversion measures, congestion remains complicated, significantly affecting travel time for residents and passengers.

Similarly, serious traffic jams have been reported on major expressways such as Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay and Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong, with long lines of vehicles moving slowly during the pre-Tet peak period.

