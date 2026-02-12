Hot air balloons and blossoms make Can Gio valentine’s day paradise

This Valentine’s Day, couples flocked to Can Gio for Green Paradise Tet Fest, where colorful hot air balloons, apricot and peach blossom avenues, and coastal festivities offered a romantic escape amid sea and forest.

This Valentine’s Day, Can Gio ward in Ho Chi Minh City is promoting an unconventional date spot, inviting couples to trade crowded streets for a romantic retreat amid mangrove forests and the open sea at the Green Paradise Tet Fest, billed as the largest coastal spring festival in the Southeast region.

The event has quickly become a draw for young visitors, offering expansive natural backdrops and photo opportunities ranging from ground-level landscapes to aerial views, creating a vibrant setting for holiday outings and social media snapshots.

Taking photos from the ground to the sky: A unique Valentine's Day experience

The skies over Can Gio have become a springtime attraction as dozens of colorful hot air balloons lift off during the Green Paradise Tet Fest. Visitors, many experiencing balloon rides for the first time, marveled at sweeping views of the mangrove forest, the vast sea, and the bustling festival below.

"Flying high up, I realized how beautiful Can Gio is. This will definitely be my most memorable experience this year," said Viet Tin, a visitor from Dong Nai province enthusiastically.

Images of hot air balloons floating against the blue sky, both vibrant and breathtaking, quickly went viral on social media, becoming a "signature check-in" for this year's Lunar New Year festival. For many young people, this is not just a spring trip, but also a way to capture unique moments – something that a normal Valentine's Day can hardly offer.

"I've been racking my brain trying to figure out where and how to confess my love to my girlfriend in the most impressive way, but now I have the answer. A proposal in the sky over Can Gio will definitely be incredibly cool”, said a 22 year old man, Duc Tri, from Tay Ninh Province about his upcoming plans.

Especially on February 14 and 15, thrill-seekers can also experience paragliding, enjoying the interplay of the sea, mangrove forest, and festive atmosphere from a completely new perspective.

Back on the ground, the large-scale apricot and peach blossom avenue continues to be a popular check-in spot attracting many tourists. For the first time, 300 pink peach blossom trees from the North and 300 yellow apricot blossom trees from the South are gathered together in a coastal area, creating a rare and vibrant spring backdrop.

Many visitors were surprised to be able to check in amidst a "forest of peach blossoms" right in the South. Alongside the peach blossoms are yellow apricot blossom trees in full bloom, most notably the 150-year-old Phu Quy apricot tree, symbolizing a prosperous and abundant spring.

When the apricot and peach blossoms simultaneously display their beauty during peak days, the entire festival space will become a stunning photo backdrop, enough for couples to return many times.

In addition, a series of engaging activities such as bamboo pipe throwing, carrying rice across a bridge, and painting wooden faces will offer new and exciting experiences, adding a sweet touch to couples' Valentine's Day.

Traditional and modern activities are connected in the same open coastal space, suitable for many groups of visitors: families seeking to relive the festive atmosphere of Tet, young people looking for inspiration for photo shoots, and groups of friends having more diverse entertainment options. Children also have their own kid zone with roller coaster rides, fishing.

“I didn’t expect Can Gio to have such a spectacular transformation. Before, I only knew this place for its beautiful nature, but now, stepping inside, I see a large-scale and very well-organized festival. Many photo spots are just as beautiful as carnivals abroad,” shared Ms. Thu Ha in Ho Chi Minh City’s Vuon Lai Ward.

Running until February 28, 2026, Green Paradise Tet Fest is continuously updated with themes each week, from Tet celebrations across the three regions of Vietnam to spring excursions in January, ensuring the festival atmosphere always maintains its appeal, instead of just being vibrant during a few peak days.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan