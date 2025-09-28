Tam Hai Island Commune, Da Nang suspends ferry services in response to storm

Following instructions from the Da Nang City People’s Committee, Tam Hai Island Commune has coordinated with local authorities to implement storm preparedness measures aimed at minimizing damage.

On the evening of September 27, Chairman of the Tam Hai Commune People’s Committee Huynh Van Cuong stated that amid the unpredictable developments of storm No. 10 (Bualoi), local forces have been mobilized and carried out specific response actions.

At present, the locality has contacted all fishing vessels, ensuring they are anchored safely to shelter from the storm.

Local authorities proactively reviewed households in high-risk areas and coordinated with response forces to be ready for emergency evacuation if necessary.

In particular, to respond to heavy rainfall, ferry services on the Tam Hai – Tam Quang route have been suspended from the night of September 28 to ensure public safety.

Chairman of the Tam Hai Commune People’s Committee Huynh Van Cuong stated that units would closely monitor the storm’s forecast track and adjust operations flexibly, resuming ferry services once conditions are safe for residents.

Tam Hai Commune authorities have deployed measures to ensure public safety at the Tam Hai – Tam Quang ferry route on September 27. (Photo: Tam Hai Commune Police)

Also on September 27, Tam Hai Commune police were sent to the Tam Quang – Tam Hai ferry terminals to regulate traffic and ensure absolute safety for people and vehicles crossing the route.

Police forces have also called on fishermen to secure their boats in safe harbors and strictly avoid going to sea as the storm makes landfall.

Tam Hai Commune Police, in coordination with the Military Command, local militia and other relevant units have inspected vulnerable areas and reviewed households living in low-lying zones, preparing plans for emergency evacuation to safe shelters if required.

Authorities proactively inspected all households in high-risk areas, ready to evacuate residents as the storm makes landfall. (Photo: Tam Hai Commune Police)

In addition, local security forces have been mobilized to work directly with the commune police, strengthen patrols, monitor local conditions and ensure a timely response to any situations that may arise as the storm makes landfall.

Response forces are on 24/7 duty with urgency and discipline, ensuring uninterrupted communications and readiness to mobilize at any time.

By Pham Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong