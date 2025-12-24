Cold air to hit Northern region from late December 24

A cold air mass will affect the Northern region from the night of December 24, bringing colder temperatures, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The cold air will first impact the Northeast, then spread to the Northwest, North Central and Mid Central regions. Northeasterly winds will strengthen to category 3 inland and category 4–5 in coastal areas, with gusts up to category 6–7.

Rains are expected, and mountainous areas may experience severe cold, with extreme cold forecast in parts of the Northeast on December 25 and December 26.

A cold air mass has been moving southward from the North. Satellite image was taken at 7:37 a.m. on December 24. (Source: Z.E)

During this cold spell, temperatures in the North and North Central regions are expected to range from 12 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius, while Northeastern mountainous areas may see temperatures of 10–13 degrees Celsius, with some places dropping below 8 degrees Celsius. The capital city of Hanoi will see rain and colder weather, with lows of 13–15 degrees Celsius.

The cold air will also bring rain and thunderstorms to areas from Quang Tri Province to Da Nang City and the eastern parts of provinces from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa, with risks of lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong