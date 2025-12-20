Ho Chi Minh City forecast to be sunny at Christmas

According to forecasts, during Christmas, Ho Chi Minh City will generally have sunny days with little rain.

Christmas in Ho Chi Minh City brings sunny days and cool nights

From around December 25, the weather will turn cool at night and early morning, with the lowest temperatures ranging between 22°C and 25°C.

On December 20, the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center issued a weather forecast for the third week of December in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the report, an easterly cold air mass will strengthen and be reinforced between December 23 and 24. Northeasterly winds will range from moderate to strong, intensifying around December 25. In the upper atmosphere, the eastern branch of the subtropical high-pressure ridge will weaken and shift eastward between December 22 and 23, while the western branch will develop over the Central region and gradually expand eastward.

In general, Ho Chi Minh City will experience mostly sunny days with little rainfall. From the evening of December 24 to December 25, scattered showers and thunderstorms may occur in some areas. Starting December 25, the nights and early mornings will be slightly chilly, with light fog in certain places. The highest temperatures will range from 29°C to 33°C, and in some areas, above 33°C; the lowest temperatures will generally be between 22°C and 25°C.

Over the coastal waters of Ho Chi Minh City, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. Northeasterly winds will blow at force levels 5 to occasionally 6, with gusts reaching level 7; wave heights will range from 1.5 to 3.5 meters. From December 25 onward, the wind may strengthen to level 6, occasionally reaching level 7 with gusts up to level 8, causing rough sea conditions.

By Minh Hai - Translated by Anh Quan