Storm Ragasa downgrades into low-pressure zone

After entering the waters off Quang Ninh as of midday on September 25, storm Ragasa diminished into a tropical depression.

By 2 p.m. on the same day, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting issued its final bulletin on the storm.

By 2 p.m. on September 25, U.S. forecasts reported that storm Ragasa was approaching northern mountainous Vietnam and expected to weaken into a tropical depression.

As reported by the meteorological agency, by late morning to noon, the center of the tropical depression was located over the waters of Quang Ninh, with maximum sustained winds at force 7 (equivalent to 50–61 kilometers per hour), gusting up to force 9 (75-88 kilometers per hour).

Before weakening, the storm’s circulation caused strong winds in several areas, including Bach Long Vi, with other locations reporting gusts up to force 6 (39-49 kilometers per hour).

By 1 p.m., the tropical depression further weakened into a low-pressure area, centered around 21.5 degrees North latitude, 107.8 degrees East longitude, with winds below force 6 (under 39 kilometers per hour).

Forecasts indicate that over the next 12 hours, the system will move westward and dissipate gradually.

Although the storm weakened before making landfall, the Vietnamese meteorological agency warned of torrential rainfall ranging 80mm–180 mm, locally exceeding 300 mm from the afternoon of September 25 to the night of September 26 in the Northern provinces, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, along with a high risk of urban flooding, flash floods on small rivers and streams, and landslides in hilly areas.

From September 25 to September 27, rivers in the Northern provinces, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An are expected to experience flooding, with peak water levels on rivers such as Thao, Lo, upper Thai Binh, Hoang Long, Buoi and upper Ma reaching alert levels 1-2, and locally exceeding alert level 2.

Regarding the tropical depression, Dr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center, confirmed that the system caused strong winds in many areas, including Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh, and Hung Yen.

In particular, Bach Long Vi in Hai Phong recorded force 7 (50-61 kilometers per hour) winds, gusting to force 8 (62-74 kilometers per hour), with high waves of two meters; Quang Ha in Quang Ninh Province saw force 6, gusting to force 8; Cua Ong in Quang Ninh recorded force 6; and Mong Cai in Quang Ninh, Phu Lien in Hai Phong, Van Ly in Ninh Binh Province, and Vu Ninh in Hung Yen Province experienced gusts up to force 6.

