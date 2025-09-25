Ho Chi Minh City prepares for typhoon Bualoi

In response to a directive from the National Civil Defense Steering Committee, Ho Chi Minh City is taking proactive measures to prepare for typhoon Bualoi (storm No. 10), which is approaching the East Sea.

The city's Department of Agriculture and Environment has instructed local agencies and coastal authorities to closely monitor storm developments.

Key measures include:

Constant updates for vessels: Coastal and island committees, the City Border Guard Command, and fisheries authorities are required to regularly inform fishing vessels and boats about the storm's path.

Safety and monitoring: Authorities are tasked with maintaining constant communication with vessel owners to provide timely instructions and assist with any emergencies. They must also strictly monitor, verify, and track all vessels operating in the affected areas to ensure their safety.

The city's proactive approach is aimed at minimizing potential damage and ensuring the safety of people and property as the storm nears. Local authorities and relevant units are required to mobilize personnel, vehicles, and equipment to conduct search and rescue operations when necessary. Duty shifts must be maintained in strict compliance with regulations, and any adverse situations must be promptly reported to the City Civil Defense Command and the Department of Agriculture and Environment.

Media and press agencies are tasked with timely dissemination of storm warnings, forecasts, and official directives from central and municipal authorities to ensure effective preparedness by both local administrations and citizens.

According to the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Station, in the next 24 to 48 hours, the tropical convergence zone linked to typhoon No. 9 will move west-northwestward into Northern Vietnam between the morning and midday of September 25 before weakening. Subsequently, the convergence zone will shift southward and connect with typhoon Bualoi over the Philippines, which is forecast to enter the East Sea on the evening of September 26.

Weather forecasts for Ho Chi Minh City from September 27 to 29 indicate that the convergence zone associated with typhoon Bualoi will move northwestward toward the northern and north-central provinces before weakening.

From September 30, the subtropical high-pressure system is expected to extend westward with its axis lying across the North-Central region. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon over Southern Vietnam will remain moderate to strong, gradually weakening after September 30.

Authorities warn of potential impacts including heavy rain, thunderstorms accompanied by dangerous weather phenomena such as tornadoes, lightning, and strong gusts, which could damage crops and housing. Severe rainfall may also cause flooding in urban areas with poor drainage, disrupting traffic and daily life.

