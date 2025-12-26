Severe cold hits Northern mountainous areas

According to meteorological agencies, the Northern region will remain cold through the New Year holiday, while the Southern region gradually enters the dry season with possible unseasonal showers.

On the morning of December 26, temperatures across the Northern localities stayed low. The capital city of Hanoi recorded around 15 degrees Celsius in the early morning. In Sa Pa, Lao Cai Province, temperatures ranged from 4–7 degrees Celsius, with severe cold and localized extreme cold in high mountain areas. Dong Van saw it drop to 3–5 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in Hanoi dropped to 15 degrees Celsius on the morning of December 26. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said the Northern and North Central regions will stay cold on December 26 and December 27, with severe cold in mountainous areas and a risk of frost and ice in higher areas.

The Central region may still experience heavy rain, easing after December 27, while the Southern region and Central Highlands will be mostly dry with occasional localized showers.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong