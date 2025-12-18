Early 11th lunar month tidal surges to reach high levels in HCMC

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center warned that high tidal surges along the Saigon River in the early 11th lunar month could cause flooding in low-lying areas.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center issued a forecast on December 18, warning that tidal surges along the Saigon River in the early 11th month in the lunar calendar are expected to reach high levels, raising the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

According to the forecast, water levels at most monitoring stations across the Saigon River system are projected to rise gradually in the coming days. The peak of this tidal cycle is likely to occur between December 20 and 22 (the first to third days of the 11th lunar month) and is expected to be significant.

Daily peak water levels at Phu An Station on the Saigon River and Nha Be Station on the Dong Dien River are forecast to reach between 1.50 and 1.55 meters, approximately 0.05 meters above alert level 2. Meanwhile, water levels at Thu Dau Mot Station on the Saigon River could rise to between 1.6 and 1.65 meters, roughly 0.05 meters above alert level 3.

Authorities have warned that HCMC should be on alert for localized flooding in low-lying and riverside areas, as well as on several roads, including sections in Thu Dau Mot and Thuan An wards, and along Tran Xuan Soan Street and Huynh Tan Phat Street in Tan Thuan Ward.

In addition, from December 18 to 27, the sea area off HCMC is forecast to experience strong northeast winds at level 6, occasionally reaching level 7, with gusts of level 8 to 9. Wave heights are expected to range from 2.5 to 3.5 meters, with rough to very rough seas, posing significant hazards to maritime and fishing activities.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Thuy Doan