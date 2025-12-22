Northern region to brace for cold spell after Christmas

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on December 22 warned of sunny weather, along with fog at night and cold temperatures, across the Northern region.

According to meteorological experts from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, weather conditions before and during Christmas this year are relatively mild. However, the Northern region may experience a cold spell, with some areas facing severe cold, after December 25.

On the same day, areas from southern Quang Tri to Da Nang, and the eastern parts of provinces from Quang Ngai to Gia Lai, will experience moderate and heavy rain, thunderstorms at night. Scattered showers are expected to continue overnight on December 22 and throughout December 23, with cooler nighttime temperatures in the northern parts of the region.

Satellite image at 7:30 a.m. on December 22. (Source: Z.E)

From the night of December 23 through December 25 (the Christmas period), the Northeast and North Central regions will see scattered rain, localized morning fog, and sunnier conditions by midday and afternoon. From around December 25, mountainous areas in the Northeast may experience severe cold due to the impact of cold air.

From the night of December 24 through December 25, scattered showers are possible, with cold nights and mornings. From the night of December 25 onward, the region may see severe cold.

In the central coastal region from Quang Tri Province to Da Nang City and eastern areas from Quang Ngai to Gia Lai provinces, rain and scattered showers are forecast on December 24 and December 25, with localized heavy rain.

From December 25 to December 26, rainfall is expected to increase, with some areas seeing moderate to heavy or very heavy rain. From December 26, nights and mornings will turn cold.

Meanwhile, the Central Highlands and Southern region will enjoy sunny conditions during the day, with showers in the late afternoon and evening. In the Southern region, scattered showers are possible on December 24 and December 25.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong