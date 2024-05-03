South to remain in sizzling heat until mid-May

The Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to continue to broil in sizzling heat throughout May.

Many localities have braced for the first hottest 20 days of the month. In the last ten days of May, both regions will see rising rainy events under the impacts of the southwest monsoon in the Southern region, making the climate in these regions cool and milder.

The National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting has just released a report identifying the weather trends nationwide in May and evaluating the weather situation in April.

According to Deputy Head of the Office for Weather Forecasting under the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Nguyen Duc Hoa, the average temperature across the country remains 1.5-2.5 degrees Celsius higher than the average level during the same period in the previous year to beat previous records.

Some parts of the Northern region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen are forecast to suffer further highs of 40 degrees Celsius throughout this month.

On the early morning of May 2, a rainfall occurred in large parts of Binh Phuoc Province, cooling off persistent sizzling heat.

According to statistics, eight out of 11 districts in Binh Phuoc Province have been bracing for drought and intense heat, with 3,195 households being under shortage of domestic water and 10,171 hectares of crops suffering from lack of irrigation water that caused a productivity reduction by 30 percent to 70 percent.

Over the passing time, the province recorded five forest fires in an area of over 1.1 hectares.

On the same day, some places in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong enjoyed coooling rains.

By Phuc Hau, Bui Liem- Translated by Huyen Huong