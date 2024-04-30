Rain expected in Southern, Northern Vietnam after heatwave peak

According to meteorological experts, today, April 30, temperatures are expected to peak in the Northern region due to the approach of a weak cold front, followed by cool rains from May 1 to 2.

Temperatures in Hanoi still reach 33-34 degrees Celsius in late afternoon.

By May 4 or 5, the Southern region will also experience the first rains of the rainy season.

According to the latest update from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHF), on April 29, the highest temperatures nationwide were recorded in Dong Ha (Quang Tri Province) at 43.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Tuong Duong (Nghe An Province) at 43.2 degrees Celsius, and Dong Hoi (Quang Binh Province) at 42.7 degrees Celsius.

A woman from Hanoi in sun protection clothing when going out on the streets

Additionally, the scorching heat persists in several regions, including the Northwest of the Northern region, Thanh Hoa, areas from Quang Ngai to Phu Yen, the Central Highlands, and the Southern region, with temperatures ranging from 39 to 41 degrees Celsius in many places.

Meteorological experts warn that April 30 marks the peak of this heatwave, with temperatures in Hanoi possibly reaching 39-40 degrees Celsius and temperatures in the Central Highlands and the Southern region hitting 39 degrees Celsius.

A weak cold front is about to reach Hanoi, bringing rain. Satellite image captured at 7 a.m. on April 30

On May 1 and 2, the Northern region will see a temporary break from the heatwave as a weak cold air mass brings widespread rain to Hanoi and the Northeastern region. The North Central region will also experience some relief.

On May 3, the scorching heat will resume in the Northwest of the Northern region and the North Central region. Meanwhile, the Central Coastal and South Central regions will continue to endure prolonged heat for several more days.

Scorching heat arrives early in Muong Te (Lai Chau Province).

Notably, in the Central Highlands and the Southern region, starting around May 4 or 5, the intensity of the heat will gradually diminish, with thunderstorms occurring but only as the first rains of the rainy season.

Before the arrival of these thunderstorms, today, April 30, Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La, Hoa Binh, and areas from Thanh Hoa to Quang Ngai will continue to suffer hot weather, particularly severe at 39-42 degrees Celsius, with some places surpassing 42 degrees Celsius. From this evening until May 2, the Northern region, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An will witness thunderstorms, some of which may be intense, potentially accompanied by gusty winds, thunder, and lightning, and there is a chance of hail recurrence.

The Southern region is about to welcome the first rains of the rainy season, with the scorching heat gradually subsiding. Satellite image captured at 7 a.m. on April 30

International meteorological agencies predict that today, April 30, Ho Chi Minh City will reach a peak temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, with searing sunshine persisting. It is anticipated that in-the-afternoon thunderstorms will not arrive until the end of the week.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan