Whirlwind causes numerous house collapse, roof loss in Ca Mau

According to initial information, at around 5 a.m. on the same day, a whirlwind swept through two hamlets in Ninh Thanh Loi Commune, collapsing five houses and blowing away the roofs of 17 others.
Initial damage is estimated at over VND500 million (US$19,061).
Immediately after the incident, the People’s Committee of Ninh Thanh Loi Commune mobilized local forces to quickly arrive at the scene and help residents overcome the aftermath.
The commune also provided financial support of VND5 million (US$191) in cash to households whose homes were destroyed, and VND3 million (US$115) to those whose roofs were torn off.
The commune’s functional forces provided on-site assistance for residents affected by the whirlwind, assessing damage and planning support to help people repair or rebuild their homes and stabilize their lives as soon as possible, added Mr. Le Hoang Phi, Chairman of the Ninh Thanh Loi Commune People’s Committee.