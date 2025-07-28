Weather

Whirlwind causes numerous house collapse, roof loss in Ca Mau

A whirlwind struck the area of Ninh Thanh Loi Commune, Ca Mau Province, causing significant damage to dozens of houses, reported the Chairman of the Communal People’s Committee on July 28.

According to initial information, at around 5 a.m. on the same day, a whirlwind swept through two hamlets in Ninh Thanh Loi Commune, collapsing five houses and blowing away the roofs of 17 others.

Initial damage is estimated at over VND500 million (US$19,061).

Immediately after the incident, the People’s Committee of Ninh Thanh Loi Commune mobilized local forces to quickly arrive at the scene and help residents overcome the aftermath.

A whirlwind blows away the roofs of several houses in Ninh Thanh Loi Commune, Ca Mau Province.

The commune also provided financial support of VND5 million (US$191) in cash to households whose homes were destroyed, and VND3 million (US$115) to those whose roofs were torn off.

Local functional forces are providing on-site assistance for residents.

The commune’s functional forces provided on-site assistance for residents affected by the whirlwind, assessing damage and planning support to help people repair or rebuild their homes and stabilize their lives as soon as possible, added Mr. Le Hoang Phi, Chairman of the Ninh Thanh Loi Commune People’s Committee.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong

