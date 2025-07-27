Flash floods in Son La, 2 residents missing

Overnight rainfall from July 26 to the early morning of July 27 has triggered flash floods in Son La Province, leaving two missings. Authorities are currently engaged in search and rescue operations following the sudden inundation.

The meteorological agency has warned that in the next 5-6 hours, many areas in the Northwest region are at risk of flash floods. The heavy rain that persisted from the evening and throughout the night has caused significant damage in Son La Province.

In Me Bon village in Song Ma Commune, floodwaters unexpectedly surged during the night, submerging many households. Residents had to stay awake all night to urgently relocate the elderly, children, and their belongings to safety. A tense and anxious atmosphere enveloped the area as water levels rose rapidly within a short period.

Nam Ty Commune is also experiencing severe impacts. The heavy rainfall has caused landslides in several roads and residential areas. In Na Tong and Pan villages, as well as the central area of the commune, mud and rocks from the mountains have cascaded down with the floodwaters, damaging numerous crops and significantly affecting the livelihoods of the residents.

In Chieng So Commune, the situation is even more severe as two residents from Na Can 2 village went missing overnight. As of this morning, search efforts were still being carried out urgently. Numerous roads have been cut off due to landslides, and fallen power poles are complicating access to the site.

According to Son La Provincial Hydrometeorological Station, localized rainfall exceeding 200mm occurred last night in the Ma River area, causing the river's water level to rise rapidly. This early morning, the flood peak on the Ma River had surpassed alert level 3 by 1.46 meters, placing the riverside region under a state of emergency.

Mud inundates the roads and alleys in Song Ma Commune

This morning, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting issued a high-level warning of an extremely high risk of flash floods, landslides, and ground subsidence along slopes and small streams in the provinces of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La, and Quang Tri. These areas remain on red alert for the next six hours due to strong water flow and weakened soil after heavy rains. Satellite data shows that many areas in Lai Chau and Son La continued to experience heavy rain after 8 a.m.

According to meteorological authorities, on a broader scale, the Northern region is seeing reduced rainfall, with sunny skies and temperatures ranging from 32–35 Celcius degree. Thunderstorms may return in the evening, accompanied by lightning.

Two residents in Chieng So Commune's Na Can 2 village went missing overnight

From Thanh Hoa Province to Da Nang City, thunderstorms are forecast to persist, with some areas expecting rainfall exceeding 70mm, posing risks of flooding in low-lying areas, landslides, and flash floods in mountainous regions.

The south-central coastal region is expected to see only isolated showers in the late afternoon, with hot, sunny weather during the day and temperatures between 32–34 Celcius degree.

Meanwhile, the Central Highlands and Southeast regions may experience heavy rain exceeding 50mm around noon and in the afternoon, continuing to pose threats of localized flooding, whirlwinds, and lightning.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Anh Quan