Ho Chi Minh City predicted to see rainfall events this weekend

Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are expected to see thundery showers this weekend, cooling off persistent disastrous heat waves.

High density of trees helps the climate of Quy Nhon City, the Central province of Binh Dinh become cool. (Photo: Ngoc Oai)

According to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, former Director General of the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Thai, unlike many places nationwide where scorching heat has been occuring, Binh Dinh Province has recorded the highest temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, seven or eight degrees lower than temperatures of other localities.

The latest weather news from the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting showed that a slight cold air tends to spread the Northern and North- Central regions.

Under the impact of the cold wave, heat will gradually decrease in the Northern region, provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An and the Central localities between Quang Binh and Quang Tri on May 1.

As for the Southern region and Ho Chi Minh City, it is expected to see thundery rainfall events on May 4 or May 5, cooling off the ongoing severe heat.

Meteorologists predicted that the Southern region would enter rainy season at the end of May or the beginning of June.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong