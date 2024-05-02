Weather

More than 1,700 houses damaged by thundery rains

Thundery showers partially hit the provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen and Quang Ninh, collapsing 1,716 houses or blowing away their roofs.

The figure was updated following the latest reports from the localities above mentioned last night.

More than 1,700 houses are damaged by thundery rains.

The Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported that after persistent intense hot days at 38 to 41 degrees Celsius, the climate in the Northern region has become milder thanks to recent rainfall events. However, thundery showers together with lightning pattern have resulted in serious damage on people’s properties and cultivation crops and one death.

During the rainy spell, Tuyen Quang, Bac Kan, Lao Cai and Ha Giang were the most damaged localities.

At the same time, the city of Ca Mau and some places in Thoi Binh District, Ca Mau Province saw rainfall events, cooling off the scorching heat.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the Northern localities including the North-Central province of Nghe An are forecast to experience more rainy spells and thunderstorms in next couple of days

Meanwhile, the Central provinces from Quang Binh to Phu Yen will continue to be scorched by intense heat waves from May 2.

This weekend, the climate in the Southern and Central Highlands regions will become milder thanks to rainfall events.

By Van Phuc, Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong

