Heatwaves to continue across Northern, Central localities

During the first half of August, new heatwaves are forecast to occur in both the Northern and Central regions.

As updated on July 29, widespread heatwaves gripped the Northern region, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and the eastern parts of provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak.

Some areas are experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures rising above 37 degrees Celsius and humidity levels remaining relatively low, between 55 percent and 65 percent.

Fewer vehicles on the streets in the capital city of Hanoi around noon during heatwaves. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

As warned by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on July 30, the Northern region will continue to experience heatwaves, with peak temperatures ranging from 36 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius, and some areas exceeding 38 degrees Celsius. Humidity will remain between 55–60 percent, and the heat is expected to last from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the localities from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang and the eastern parts of provinces from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa, the highest temperatures are expected to range from 35 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius, with some places surpassing 37 degrees Celsius, on July 31. Humidity levels will remain low, and daytime heat is prolonged.

According to the meteorological agency, the heatwave across the Northern region is expected to end on August 1.

Meanwhile, the ongoing heatwaves will persist in the Central region for several more days.

As of the afternoon of July 29, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that scattered showers and thunderstorms had occurred in the Central Highlands and the Southeastern regions.

On July 30, rain is expected to continue in the western part of Quang Tri Province, the Central Highlands and the Southern region, mainly occuring in the afternoon and evening. Some areas will experience heavy rain ranging from 15mm to 30mm, and exceeding 60mm in some places.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong