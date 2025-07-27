Downpour causes widespread flooding, traffic chaos across Hanoi

Hanoi experienced a sudden and intense downpour for over two hours on the evening of July 26, leading to widespread flooding and traffic chaos across the city.

The torrential rain, which began around 5 p.m., was a result of heat storms, low-pressure troughs, and high-altitude wind convergence zones affecting the Red River Delta.

Numerous key thoroughfares in Hanoi were severely impacted, with rainwater unable to drain quickly enough. Lang Ha, Thai Ha, Nguyen Luong Bang, Kham Thien, Le Duan, Nguyen Du, Minh Khai, Nguyen Trai, Pham Hung, Duong Dinh Nghe, and Thang Long streets were among the most heavily flooded areas. Additionally, water inundated homes in residential areas like Yen Nghia, Tu Liem, and Dai Mo wards.

The Vrain automatic rain gauge system recorded an average rainfall of 94mm in just two hours for Hanoi.

The heavy rainfall wasn't limited to Hanoi. Other localities in the Red River Delta including Ninh Binh, Hung Yen and Bac Ninh also saw significant precipitation.

Several other places in the Northern and Central region also experienced considerable rainfall yesterday.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the zone of heavy rain is gradually moving from the North towards the Central region. While intense rain in the Central region is expected to gradually decrease from July 28, unstable weather conditions are anticipated to persist in some mountainous areas of the North and Central Highlands.

Serious traffic jam in the rain on the evening of July 26 in Bac Ninh Province

By Phuc Hau - Translated By Anh Quan