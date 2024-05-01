Lightning kills one, thundery rains blow away 600 house roofs in North

Thundery rains slammed into the Northern mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai and Bac Kan throughout last night to this early morning.

The Northern mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai and Bac Kan are damaged after thundery downpours.

The latest news from the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported that a local was killed by lightning, 605 houses and one school were unroofed, 104 hectares of paddy fields and eight electricity poles were damaged due to thundery downpours.



Local authorities mobilized functional forces to help locals repair their houses. By noon of May 1, the damaged houses were already repaired. In addition, the provinces of Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, Lang Son and Thai Nguyen continued to review and make initial statistics on damage.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong