Severe heatwave batters Northern, Central regions

The Northern region is experiencing scorching temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius following days of persistent rains due to storm Wipha's circulation.

As reported by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on the afternoon of July 28, several weather stations recorded even higher temperatures, including Lao Cai at 36.3 degrees Celsius and Bac Me in Tuyen Quang Province at 36.1 degrees Celsius. With humidity hovering around 55 percent to 60 percent, the heat significantly intensifies.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned that during July 29 and July 30, intense heat will continue across the Northern region, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and coastal central provinces.

Scorching heat in Hanoi at noon, July 28

Temperatures are expected to range from 35 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 37 degrees Celsius. Experts warned that this heatwave may persist until August 1 in the North and even longer in the Central region.

Meanwhile, both the Central Highlands and Southern regions are facing multiple thunderstorms. On July 28, multiple areas experienced moderate to heavy rains.

This weather pattern is expected to continue on July 29.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong