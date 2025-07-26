Rainfall pattern shifts to Central, Central Highlands regions

Although rain has abated the Northern region, Central and Central Highlands regions remain under warnings for heavy rain and possible cyclones and whirlwinds on July 26.

The Central and Central Highlands regions continue facing extreme weather conditions, including risks of localized heavy rain, cyclones and strong gusty winds throughout the day.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from the night of July 25 until 3 a.m. on July 26, the Northern region experienced showers and thunderstorms, with some areas seeing very heavy rain, particularly in Dien Bien and Lao Cai. By 7 a.m. on July 26, the weather condition in multiple areas has turned to intermittent sunshine, with only brief, scattered showers.

Satellite image on the morning of July 26 shows dense thunderstorm cloud formations concentrated over the western part of Central Vietnam. (Photo: the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

The Central provinces and cities from Ha Tinh to Da Nang are expected to experience moderate to very heavy rain on Saturday and through tomorrow night, with widespread rainfall ranging from 50mm–100mm. Some areas may see over 180mm within 24 hours.

The meteorological agency has warned of intense downpours over short periods, which may lead to flooding and flash floods, particularly in steep mountainous areas in Quang Tri and Hue, especially Dakrong and Khe Sanh.

Both the Central Highlands and Southern regions are also experiencing scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Residents are recommended to watch out for cyclones, lightning and strong gusty winds.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, heavy rainfall in the Central provinces is expected to ease gradually from July 28. However, unstable weather conditions may persist in parts of the Northern mountainous areas and the Central Highlands.

By Phuc Hau-Translated by Huyen Huong