At least six people dead or missing in flash floods in northwestern region

At least six people are dead or missing following a series of devastating flash floods that swept through several villages in Vietnam's northwestern region.

Son La Province is reeling from the aftermath of its heaviest rainfall of the year, which unleashed devastating flash floods from the night of July 26 into the morning of July 27. The province recorded a staggering 292mm of rain, causing the Ma River to surge past the third stage warning level.

Houses collapse in Song Ma commune

The floods have resulted in at least one confirmed death and one person missing in Muong Lam Commune. Rescue teams are working tirelessly, fanning out in multiple search parties to locate the missing individual and help evacuate residents from high-risk areas.

The damage across Son La is extensive. As of yesterday afternoon, the Son La Department of Agriculture and Environment reported severe destruction in Song Ma Commune. Of them, some 35 houses were swept away or buried; power and communication systems were disabled; numerous roads were blocked by landslides. Moreover, eight suspension bridges were damaged.

The road from Song Ma to Sop Cop was rendered impassable.

Meanwhile, in Quynh Nhai District, the hamlets of Phieng Ban, Phieng Nen, and Muong Giang suffered significant damage to crops, roads, and other essential infrastructure.

On the same day, in Muong Luan Commune, Dien Bien Province, flash floods swept away three homes and two village cultural houses, injuring two people and causing extensive damage to livestock, poultry, fish ponds, and rice fields.

In Nam Cuoi Commune, Lai Chau Province, large cracks have appeared along mountainsides, posing a serious risk of landslides. In response, local authorities evacuated 40 households from Chat Dao Village, located at the base of the mountain, to safer shelters.

Persistent heavy rains from July 26 to the morning of July 27 also caused localized flooding and traffic disruptions in several mountainous areas in southwestern Quang Tri Province. According to the Quang Tri Provincial Sub-department of Water Resources and Natural Disaster Prevention, several landslides occurred along the western branch of Ho Chi Minh Highway. At Ta Xia Hamlet in Tan Lap Commune, floodwaters destroyed about 15 meters of concrete road and talus slope. Meanwhile, in the area from Tan Trung Hamlet to Ban Con in Tan Lap Commune, severe flooding at a spillway bridge urged local authorities to block the area to prevent people and vehicles from crossing.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan