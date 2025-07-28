Multiple landslides reported in arterial roads across Quang Ngai Province

Under the impact of storm No.3, numerous arterial roads have suffered from subsidence and landslides, affecting residents' travel and goods transportation.

As reported by Chairman of the People’s Committee of Mang Ri Commune, Quang Ngai Province Pham Xuan Quang on July 28, several landslide spots have appeared along the Tu Mo Rong – Ngoc Yeu route in Mang Ri Commune, blocking drainage ditches.

A section of Provincial Road 672 through Mang Ri Commune has been buried due to landslides.

The landslide on Provincial Road 672 in Mang Ri Commune has buried parts of the roadbed.

Rock slides and debris buried the roadbed and surface on Provincial Road 672, the section passing through Mang Ri Commune.

National Highway 40B, which connects Tu Mo Rong Commune through Mang Ri Commune in Quang Ngai Province to Da Nang City, has also been damaged.

National Highway 40B, the section through Tu Mo Rong Commune near the border with Mang Ri Commune in Quang Ngai Province, has experienced subsidence and surface cracks.

It is forecast that the persistent heavy rainfall will pose a high risk of road breakage and traffic disruption.

According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Mang Ri Commune, Quang Ngai Province Pham Xuan Quang, these roads play a vital role in economic development, goods transportation and travel.

Currently, the commune has already ordered the installation of landslide warning signs to help residents stay safe, and also reported the storm-related damage to the Department of Construction and the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province, thereby recommending prompt repairs to ensure public safety.

Regarding storm-related damage to the Ngoc Linh ginseng cultivation area, on July 28, the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee issued an official directive requesting a review and support for losses caused by torrential rain in the Ngoc Linh ginseng-growing region.

Leaders of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee and People’s Council inspect the Ngoc Linh ginseng cultivation area in Mang Ri Commune.

Recently, prolonged heavy rainfall has occurred across the province, including in communes where Ngoc Linh ginseng is cultivated, causing severe damage to crops and local agricultural production.

As reported by locals, nearly 4,000 Ngoc Linh ginseng plants have been broken or destroyed due to the storm.

To help residents minimize the damage caused by the storm, the Standing Committee of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee has assigned the Party Committee of the Provincial People's Committee to instruct the Provincial People's Committee and leaders to urgently direct relevant departments, agencies and localities to review and report the damage caused by the storm to Ngoc Linh ginseng growers across the province, thereby providing appropriate, timely and effective support measures to help residents recover and resume production as soon as possible.

At the same time, they have been instructed to implement disaster response measures and the sustainable protection of the Ngoc Linh ginseng cultivation area in the coming time.

The Mang Ri Commune People’s Committee indicated that the commune experienced moderate to heavy rain events, accompanied by strong winds from July 20 to July 25, causing damage to local residents, especially to Ngoc Linh ginseng crops. Among the affected area, 4,200 ginseng plants aged one to five years and 264 plants aged over five years were damaged, with estimated losses exceeding VND2 billion (US$76,425).

By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong